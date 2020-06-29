Asian American community marches from Chinatown to Bridgeport in support of Black lives

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A march between Chicago's Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods Sunday symbolized a commitment to building a bridge between Asian American and Black communities, starting with their shared faith.In a strong display of solidarity and faith, hundreds marched between the two culturally rich neighborhoods in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.Organizers from the Asian American community say while culturally and historically they've remained silent, this group could not keep their mouths shut any longer."We have to speak out when we see injustice, especially as Asian Americans have faced discrimination because of COVID," said David Wu, executive director of the Pui Tak Center.State Rep. Theresa Mah said, "If we feel strongly about that and we're against that, we also have to be against the anti-Black racism that has been rooted in our American system."The rally organized by the Asian American Christian Collaborative had demonstrators march between two historic Chicago churches, the Chinese Christian Union Church and the Progressive Baptist Church.The partnership between the two churches was a first for longtime parishioners."It's a good start to build relationships, trying to understand each other's needs," Wu said.At each stop along the march, organizers from different faith groups led demonstrations in prayer."So God, I pray that you would help us to be one," said Watson Jones III, of Compassion Baptist Church.The march ended with a renewed commitment in their faith and a purpose to speak out and uplift those oppressed.