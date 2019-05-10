Chinese American Service League celebrates 40th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chinese American Service League celebrated its 40th anniversary Thursday night.The group marked the occasion with a gala. Our Judy Hsu was the emcee while Ravi Baichwal was a celebrity host.Performances were given by CASL's Teen Center Lion Dancers, the organization's seniors, and a pre-school piggy dance to celebrate the Year of the Pig.The Golden Lion Award was given to Michael Tang, chairman of Tang Industries. The award is given to people who embrace the spirit of the Chinese American Service League and make a significant, positive impact on the Chinese-American community.