Christkindlmarket returns to Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) --The annual Christkindlmarket has returned to Daley Plaza in Chicago's Loop. Each year, people from around the world pack the German holiday market for unique shopping, and festive food and drinks.
Dates: November 16 - December 24
Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Location: Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington Street, Chicago
For more information on Christkindlmarket Chicago, visit http://www.christkindlmarket.com