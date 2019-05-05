Community & Events

Cinco on the Street celebrates Cinco de Mayo in Lincoln Park

The first ever Cinco on the Street festival kicked off this weekend in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

LINCOLN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The first ever Cinco on the Street festival kicked off this weekend in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

Name of event: Cinco on the Street

Date: May 4-5, 2019

Hours: Saturday, May 4 (Noon-9pm) and Sunday, May 5 from Noon - 8pm
Address: Broken English Lincoln Park at 2576 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Admission: $5 suggested donation at entry.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-on-the-street-tickets-59741583685
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolincoln parkcinco de mayo
