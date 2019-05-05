Cinco on the Street celebrates Cinco de Mayo in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The first ever Cinco on the Street festival kicked off this weekend in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.
Name of event: Cinco on the Street
Date: May 4-5, 2019
Hours: Saturday, May 4 (Noon-9pm) and Sunday, May 5 from Noon - 8pm
Address: Broken English Lincoln Park at 2576 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago
Admission: $5 suggested donation at entry.
For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinco-on-the-street-tickets-59741583685
