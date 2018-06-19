COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Clothing drive aims to help homeless in Chicago, Louisville

EMBED </>More Videos

Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation will be collecting clothes and supplies for homeless people in Chicago and Kentucky. (WLS)

A Chicago nonprofit will be holding a clothing and supply drive to help the homeless.

Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation will be collecting clothes, as well as toiletries such as body wash, body lotion, deodorant, razors, toothpaste and mouthwash items plus home essentials like over the counter meds, first aid supplies, laundry detergent, bath towels, washcloths and new men's underwear.

The drive will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 at Jones Auto, 267 E. 150th St. in Harvey.

Donated will be taken to Franciscan House of Mary and Joseph in Chicago. On July 20, the group will also take donations to Louisville Rescue Misson in Kentucky.

Victoria Mack, founder of Victorious1 Heart and Soul Foundation, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the drive and her organization.

For more information, visit: http://www.victorious1heartandsoul.org/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshomelessvolunteerism
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News