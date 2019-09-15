Community & Events

Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Magic Mountain

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. -- Several brave souls spent the weekend challenging themselves in a test that's perfect for this time of year.

They spent 30 hours in a coffin as part of Fright Fest 2019 at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

It started Friday afternoon and lasted until Saturday evening.

Contestants had to stay in their coffins at all times, even eating meals there. They were only allowed to leave the coffins for bathroom breaks and elimination challenges.

Six people started the challenge, but only one person is the winner.

The winning prize was $666, a 2020 Gold Season Pass and an Express Haunted Maze Pass.
