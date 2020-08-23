Cook County storm damage resource center opens this week for those recovering from severe weather

The MARC is designed to allow residents to access disaster-related relief services and information, bringing together representatives from local and state agencies as well as essential support organizations.
"Helping our residents and our communities recover from a disaster is a priority for this agency," said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Illinois Emergency Management Agency director. "A storm of this magnitude has had a devastating effect on those who live in these communities."
According to the National Weather Service, on Aug. 10, a derecho produced wind gusts as high as 92 mph, and knocked down trees and power lines in numerous communities. In the Cook County town of Harvey, 94% of the community was without power for a week. The NWS also indicates this storm produced 15 confirmed tornadoes within the greater Chicago area.
RELATED: 15 tornadoes hit greater Chicago area during derecho, NWS says
All residents the storms affected can visit the MARC at Thornton High School, located at 15001 Broadway Ave. in Harvey. The facility will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
State and local agencies offering assistance through the Multi-Agency Resource Center include:
RELATED: Chicago tornado: EF-1 carves 3-mile path from Lincolnwood to Rogers Park, heaviest damage along Jarvis
When MARC attendees arrive, they will be greeted in the parking lot and given a number. Residents will be encouraged to remain in their vehicles until their number is called to discourage congregating, and to limit the number of individuals inside the building at one time.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, only a limited number of people will be permitted in the building at one time and limited to one representative per family. Special accommodations will be made for elderly residents or those with special needs.
Once a number is called, residents will be given a health screening and temperature check. Masks are required for all individuals participating in the MARC. If a resident does not have a mask when they arrive, one will be made available at the door. Once the resident passes their health screening, they will be paired with a Service Ambassador who can help the residents navigate the facility.
RELATED: ComEd outage: Dozens now without power in south suburbs nearly a week after storm
Janitorial services will be on-site to conduct cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surface areas. Additionally, MARC representatives will be disinfecting their tables between each resident visit.
Visit www2.illinois.gov/ready for more information about what to do before, during and after a storm.