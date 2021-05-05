Chicago reopening: Mayor Lightfoot announces return of summer festivals, events; concert series announced

The announcement comes one day after Mayor Lightfoot announced the return of the Chicago Auto Show in July as well as the goal of fully reopening the city by July 4.
From the Grant Park Music Festival to open-air yoga in Millennium Park, the city outlined dozens of events scheduled to come back to Chicago over the coming weeks and months.
The last time a concert was held at Pritzker Pavilion was September 2019. And while things may look and feel a bit different than they did back then, the important bits - the music and the people - are about to come back.
Mayor Lightfoot announces return of cultural events
"First to close. Last to open. That's been the fate of too many of our arts and culture music venues. And today I'm happy to announce that is finally starting to change," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
"We can't wait to safely welcome audiences back this summer to one of the first major live music events at the Pritzker Pavilion since September 2019," said Paul Winberg, Grant Park Music Festival.
An Independence Day celebration concert on July 2 will mark that return. But, for those wanting to attend, things will look and feel a bit different.
"All the events in Millennium Park will require a reservation and we are still working with actual capacity figures to figure out what that will look like," Winberg said.
Included in the long list of events announced today are: Grant Park Music Festival, Taste of Chicago-To-Go, Old Town Art Fair, Pride in the Park, Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Chinatown Summer Fair and a new month-long citywide music festival called "Chicago In Tune."
For a full list, visit the DCASE website.
"Everyone loves music and this festival will embrace all of our neighborhoods and will embrace all of the genres of music in Chicago from classical to hip hop and jazz," said Mark Kelly, Chicago Dept. of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Chicago's popular farmers markets, including Maxwell Street, are also returning, along with the Chicago Symphony, the Lyric Opera and various indoor theatre performances. The city is planning to bring mobile vaccination units to many of these events.
"We'll probably be using Johnson and Johnson for obvious reasons," Lightfoot said. "It's one shot, but we will be advertising the opportunity to be vaccinated on-site."
The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is currently reviewing applications for outdoor festivals, street and art/craft fairs and athletic events.
The list will be added onto as more events are approved. The Air & Water Show and Lollapalooza are two of the big ones that are still pending.
Chicago launches concert series for fully-vaccinated residents
On Wednesday morning, the city announced the launch of the Protect Chicago Music Series, a monthly series of music events exclusively for fully COVID-19 vaccinated Chicagoans. It will include a variety of musical events taking place all across Chicago as an incentive and benefit for Chicagoans who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect their families, communities and themselves, the mayor's office said in a statement.
The kickoff event will take place on May 22 in Hyde Park. DJ Ron Trent and Duane Powell will perform. The Silverroom is a partner in the first concert.
Attendees must have received the final dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine two weeks prior to each event to be eligible to attend. Each event will be ticketed, and attendees must also bring their CDC vaccination card as proof of vaccination and matching photo ID. Tickets will be distributed for each event via Eventbrite, designated vaccination sites, and will call.
For the first event, Saturday, May 8 is the last date to receive a single-dose vaccine, or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, to be eligible to attend. Tickets will be made available first to those who attend a special vaccination event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave. Anyone who is vaccinated at this event with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered a free ticket to attend the May 22 concert. Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be scheduled at https://rebrand.ly/MusicSeries.
Individuals who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are also eligible for the music series. Tickets for the May 22 event will be released at noon next Monday when The Silverroom goes live with an Eventbrite RSVP portal at https://thesilverroom.com/.
Additional dates and artists in the Protect Chicago Music Series will be announced in the coming weeks throughout the summer.
Music returns to Millennium Park
The Grant Park Music Festival will return to Millennium Park this summer.
"We're still working out the details of exactly what the capacity is going to be at the Pritzker Pavilion for our concerts this summer, so that's gonna be a little bit different," said Paul Winberg, president and CEO of Grant Park Music Festival. "Another thing that's going to be really different is that even though all of our concerts and events are free, they will require reservation.
He said you will need to reserve a spot online or talk to a patron service representative, either in the seating area or on the Great Lawn.
Visit GrantParkMusicFestival.com for more information.
Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in July
The abbreviated Auto Show will take place July 15-19, which is shorter than the normal nine-day run in February, bringing back jobs and an economic boost.
The show will move into Hall F in the West building with 470,000 square feet of indoor space and 100,000 square feet of outdoor space along Indiana Avenue, where test drives will be conducted. There are also plans for a street festival that will feature cars, food and entertainment.
Face masks will be required at all times. There will be contactless delivery for tickets. Temperatures will be scanned and a medical questionnaire must be filled out before entering. A vaccine will not be required.
The show will be smaller, limited to 10,000 people at a time, and shorter, but it is in on nonetheless.
McCormick Place was temporarily turned into an alternative care facility in case hospitals became overwhelmed.