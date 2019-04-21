Community & Events

Easter Bunny makes special appearance at Skydeck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People participated in some Easter fun at the top of Willis Tower on the famous Skydeck Chicago.

After making his rounds and dropping off Easter baskets, the Easter Bunny made a special appearance for photo ops.

From noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Chicagoans were able to see this hoppy friend and take a picture with him 1,353 feet above the city streets.

Also on Chicago's North Side, children enjoyed the traditional Easter egg hunt Sunday morning at Pump it Up children's play place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowillis towereaster
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News