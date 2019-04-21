Easter Bunny makes special appearance at Skydeck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People participated in some Easter fun at the top of Willis Tower on the famous Skydeck Chicago.
After making his rounds and dropping off Easter baskets, the Easter Bunny made a special appearance for photo ops.
From noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Chicagoans were able to see this hoppy friend and take a picture with him 1,353 feet above the city streets.
Also on Chicago's North Side, children enjoyed the traditional Easter egg hunt Sunday morning at Pump it Up children's play place.
