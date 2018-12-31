Extra security in place for Chicago's New Year's celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police will have extra security in place for Monday night's New Year's celebrations.
Navy Pier will likely be filled to capacity and Chicago police say they're prepared for one of the biggest parties of the year.
Police are stepping up patrols throughout the city after a group of teens attacked passengers at a CTA Red Line station over the weekend.
Video shot by a passenger on a Red Line train shows a huge crowd of teenagers headed downtown early Saturday evening. According to the 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins, they were all together as part of an organized group.
The group went into the H and M store and ran out with a large quantity of merchandise. Others also apparently caused problems at the McDonalds restaurant at the corner of State Street and Chicago Avenue.
"We have numerous reports of people being struck, pushed, shoved," Alderman Hopkins said. "The only serious injuries that we're aware of occurred on the Red Line station. We do have indications that the activity was organized activity. It was preplanned. There was communication on social media."
The alderman said the trouble in the neighborhood Saturday lasted about three hours. Police are reviewing video from CTA surveillance cameras hoping to identify suspects.
Meanwhile, police say they plan to have extra officers at a number of Red Line stops to keep large groups from gathering.
At Navy Pier there will be security check points. People are being asked to get there early. Large bags and backpacks are highly discouraged.
The big fireworks show at Navy Pier starts at midnight.
If you don't make it inside Navy Pier to see the fireworks, this year there's a new" fireworks show along the Chicago River.
It stretches from Lake Shore Drive to where the river splits into the north and south branches. The fireworks will be launched from barges and bridges so there will be road closures.
The Riverwalk will also close at 10 p.m. The new fireworks show starts at midnight.
