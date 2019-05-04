Fallen officers honored at 15th annual Run to Remember

CHICAGO -- Fallen Chicago police officers are honored with the 15th annual Run to Remember.The children of officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo and Samuel Jimenez started the 5-K race Saturday morning at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.Gary and Marmolejo were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoor neighborhood while chasing a suspect.Jimenez was also killed in the line of duty while responding to the Mercy Hospital shooting last November.Their fathers' names were just added to the Memorial Wall last month.The children were joined by hundreds of officers, citizens and supporters.