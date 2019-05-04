Community & Events

Fallen officers honored at 15th annual Run to Remember

EMBED <>More Videos

Fallen Chicago police officers are honored with the 15th Annual Run to Remember.

CHICAGO -- Fallen Chicago police officers are honored with the 15th annual Run to Remember.

The children of officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo and Samuel Jimenez started the 5-K race Saturday morning at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.

Gary and Marmolejo were struck and killed by a commuter train in the Rosemoor neighborhood while chasing a suspect.

RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley

Jimenez was also killed in the line of duty while responding to the Mercy Hospital shooting last November.

RELATED: Slain Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez remembered during funeral service

Their fathers' names were just added to the Memorial Wall last month.

The children were joined by hundreds of officers, citizens and supporters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoofficer killedchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion
Search continues for suspect involved in shootout with Chicago police, 1 dead
Game Winner the pre-race favorite for Kentucky Derby
CTA Blue Line stops shut down for signal system update
AJ Freund: Thousands attend public visitation for Crystal Lake boy
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s
Memorial service for woman killed in Uber crash
Show More
May the 4th Be With You! Chicago Jedi celebrates Star Wars Day at ABC7
16-year-old Boy Scout collapses, dies hiking in Arizona desert
'Natural hair' bill could change workplace standards
East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
More TOP STORIES News