Federation of Philippine American Chamber of Commerce hosts gala in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A gala held Saturday in Rosemont aimed to promote good will and mutually beneficial projects between the Philippines and the United States.

The event was hosted by the Federation of Philippine American Chamber of Commerce. It's the organization's bi-national conference dinner.

The group was founded in 1996 and has 42 chapters across the country.

ABC7's Cate Cauguiran emceed the event.
