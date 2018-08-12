Fest for Beatles Fans celebrates the Fab 4

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 2018 Fest for Beatles Fans returns to the Hyatt Regency O'Hare this weekend.
Celebrating all things related to John, Paul, George and Ringo, this year's fest includes legendary producer Jack Douglas, Roy Orbison, Jr. and Leslie Cavendish who served as the Beatles' hairdresser from 1967 to 1975.
The Fest for Beatles Fans 2018 - Chicago
Dates: Friday- Sunday, August 10-12
Hours: 5pm-midnight Friday, Saturday 12pm-midnight, Sunday 12pm-11pm
Address: Hyatt Regency O'Hare 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave, Rosemont, Il 60018
Admission: Friday $54.00, Saturday $79.00, Sunday $79.00
For more information: www.thefest.com