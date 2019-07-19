Community & Events

Fiesta del Sol holds official kickoff Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They're getting ready for a big party in Pilsen.

Thursday night was the official kick-off, and scholarship party for the 47th Annual Fiesta del Sol, which is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was there, along with other city leaders.

Fiesta del Sol is a four day family-friendly summer festival that is free to attend. It features live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, art exhibits and workshops, activities for kids, carnival rides and free resources on health and housing.

The festival will be held July 25 to 28. The theme is "Free Your Voice, Make It Count, Libera Tu Voz y Hazla Contar."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsenfestivalfiesta del sol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child injured in Midlothian carnival ride accident
Backyard water dispute prompts action by DuPage County
Police board votes to fire officers accused of making false statements in Laquan McDonald shooting
Peoples Gas to refund $7.2M to customers for gas line replacement project
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
ISP crime lab looking for 26 forensic scientists to tackle DNA backlog
Border patrol detains 3 American children for several hours at O'Hare Airport
Show More
Runaway school bus stopped after apparent medical emergency: VIDEO
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with heat index over 100 Friday
False alarm sparks panic over potential active shooter in Chicago's Loop
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
2 men charged in death of woman struck, killed on LSD not guilty
More TOP STORIES News