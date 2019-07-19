Fiesta del Sol holds official kickoff Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They're getting ready for a big party in Pilsen.Thursday night was the official kick-off, and scholarship party for the 47th Annual Fiesta del Sol, which is the largest Latino festival in the Midwest.Mayor Lori Lightfoot was there, along with other city leaders.Fiesta del Sol is a four day family-friendly summer festival that is free to attend. It features live entertainment, great food, a soccer tournament, art exhibits and workshops, activities for kids, carnival rides and free resources on health and housing.The festival will be held July 25 to 28. The theme is "Free Your Voice, Make It Count, Libera Tu Voz y Hazla Contar."