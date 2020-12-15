community journalist

Lake Forest non-profit helping over 2,000 children in need during holiday season

By Yukare Nakayama
LAKE FOREST, IL (WLS) -- Christmas cheer carries a bigger meaning this year and at Lake Forest's Santa's work shop, many helpers are getting to work.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids is a non-profit based in Lake Forest that helps children and teens in need. This year, over 2,000 children will receive a care package full of essentials.

Founder Annie McAveeny said the Santa's workshop program welcomes volunteer families in the area to stuff Christmas stockings. McAveeny said this program not only helps those in need but also brings her community together.

"We wanted to offer an experience for families to come in and make purchases and fill out care packages for children in desperate need," said McAveeny.

The non-profit works with organizations close to Lake Forest and the city of Chicago. McAveeny said most children requested food and essentials like tooth paste and toiletries.

"Our goal is to help children feel loved and remembered and providing them with the resources they need in order to have a bright future," said McAveeny.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids will provide 150 children with a boxes which include 14 meals this holiday season.
Related topics:
community & eventslake forestcommunity journalistchristmas giftchicago proudnon profit
