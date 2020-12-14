2020 Holidays: Free ways to give back this season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the season of giving, but it's been a tough year for everyone.
Some of us, may not be able to give all that much - financially.
But don't worry, the ABC 7 Chicago Team has a few ways that you can give back to your community this holiday season - for free.
1. Volunteer Locally
Volunteer at a local food bank, toy drive or shelter. You'll be able to directly feed, clothe and help other people who live or work in your community.
Remember that since the pandemic started, several organizations have updated their volunteer requirements.
This year, ABC 7 Chicago partnered with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to help Feed the Love in our communities.
All three of these banks are accepting volunteers to help pack and distribute food to neighbors year-round.
You can also look for volunteer opportunities on sites like Volunteer Match or Chicago Cares to see what fits you best.
2. Spread holiday cheer
Write and send letters to local senior centers or nursing homes - let someone know that you're thinking about them.
Many people won't be able to spend the holidays with their families this year, so a few words from you could be appreciated.
Initiatives like Love for Our Elders and the Write on Campaign are looking for letter writers right now - and are sending letters all across the country.
3. Share your skills
Everyone is good at something - so share it. You can help someone create a resume, provide free legal advice, or if you're handy you could build desks for some kids learning at home.
You can help your neighbors a lot more than you think.
4. Support Small Business
Even if you're not able to buy from the small businesses in your neighborhood regularly, you can help them out by writing positive online reviews on sites like Yelp and Facebook.
You could also share their latest menu items or sales on your personal social media pages.
