Get a sneak peek at the Chicago Auto Show

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Saturday.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The show is one of the largest auto shows in the United States.

The show is one of the largest auto shows in the United States.

This year, many manufacturers are featuring eco-friendly vehicles, which cost half as much to operate per mile compared to a gas engine. The tradeoff? A higher price tag upfront.

Another attraction at the Auto Show are test tracks. There are four tracks available this year that vary in size at Camp Jeep.

Since the debut of Camp Jeep in 2004, more than two million people have taken part in an interactive, off-road experience at over 130 events around the country. 370,000 test rides have taken place at the Chicago Auto Show since 2005.

The Chicago Auto Show will be held at McCormick Place through February 18.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

You can watch our special on the Chicago Auto Show with Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose Saturday at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 7. ABC7's Roz Varon will host Facebook Live events from the show starting Saturday.
