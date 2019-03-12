Goose Island hiding free bikes across Chicago for '312 Day'

CHICAGO: Tomorrow on #312Day we're hiding 24 bikes across the city and releasing one clue for each location every hour on Twitter and Instagram. Find the bike, unlock it with the code 03120, and it's yours. First clue starts tonight at midnight. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/xoITDghKaL — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) March 11, 2019

#312Day Bike Drop No. 8

Hint: Your Fender Rhodes or Wurlitzer on the fritz? pic.twitter.com/aSsKFgbaYK — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) March 12, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local brewery is running a new promotion that involves giving away free bicycles around Chicago.Goose Island Beer Company, maker of "312" beer, is calling Tuesday "312" Day because of the date, 3/12.Since midnight, crews have been hiding bicycles in various locations around the city, one bike every hour, on the hour.If you find a bike, you can unlock it using the code: 0-3-1-2-0 and it's yours to keep! The trick is finding them.Goose Island has been posting one clue each hour on Twitter and Instagram. Happy hunting!