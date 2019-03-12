Community & Events

Goose Island hiding free bikes across Chicago for '312 Day'

EMBED <>More Videos

A local brewery is running a new promotion that involves giving away free bicycles around Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local brewery is running a new promotion that involves giving away free bicycles around Chicago.

Goose Island Beer Company, maker of "312" beer, is calling Tuesday "312" Day because of the date, 3/12.



Since midnight, crews have been hiding bicycles in various locations around the city, one bike every hour, on the hour.

If you find a bike, you can unlock it using the code: 0-3-1-2-0 and it's yours to keep! The trick is finding them.

Goose Island has been posting one clue each hour on Twitter and Instagram. Happy hunting!

Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagofree stuffbeerbikes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Widow of McHenry deputy pens heartfelt letter to public, suspect appears in court
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Daughter speaks after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family
Show More
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull
Passengers frustrated by re-booking policies for airlines flying Boeing 737 Max 8 
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action
Former Chicago cop convicted of shaking down drug dealers
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in 1 day
More TOP STORIES News