COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandfather volunteers his free time to rock babies in the NICU.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLS) --
An Indianapolis grandfather is using his free time after retirement to rock sick babies to health.

Tom Stadler has volunteered in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Children's Health every Thursday for the past four years.

He says it can be stressful to work with sick babies, but it also makes him happy to do it.

Staff at the hospital says the families of the babies are grateful for volunteers like Stadler, who fill in during the times they can't be at their child's bedside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodbabygrandparentsvolunteerismu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Mario Tricoci Salon opens on Misericordia Campus
Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Jeweler, 72, abducted, robbed in Niles; left in underwear in Chicago
Sunday games could determine playoff spot for Cubs
Pennsylvania car explosion in kills 1
Student accused of being neo-Nazi leaves SIU
Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
Mario Tricoci Salon opens on Misericordia Campus
Man with autism goes missing at O'Hare Airport
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
Show More
6 people shot since Friday evening
Twain brings traditional Midwestern cuisine to Logan Square
Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word on flight from Chicago
More News