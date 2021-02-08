food bank

Greater Chicago Food Depository announces $2.6M in grants to expand food access

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is using $2.6 million in grants to open four new food pantries and improve 22 existing food pantries to provide a better emergency food system in Chicago's Black and Latino communities.

The grants will expand food access primarily on the city's South and West Sides, including the four new food pantries. The 22 existing pantries will use the grants to improve facilities, expand operations and ultimately serve more people.

In total, the Greater Chicago Food Depository has announced nearly $5 million in grants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional investments will come throughout 2021, the organization said.

The four new pantries that will open are located at:

Endeleo Institute in Washington Heights/Roseland
Inner-City Muslim Action Network (MAN) in Englewood/Chicago Lawn
New Life Centers of Chicagoland in South Lawndale
American Association for Single Parents in Dolton/Calumet City

The existing food pantries receiving transformative grants are:

Circle Urban Ministries in Austin
Hope Food Pantry in Austin
Iglesia Evangelica Emanuel in Belmont Cragin

Respond Now in Chicago Heights
Church on Fire International in Cicero
Chicago Lawn United Methodist Church Jesus Christ Food Pantry in Chicago Lawn
The Salvation Army: Englewood red Shield Center in Englewood
Shepherd's Hope in Englewood
Chosen Tabernacle Ministries in Grand Boulevard
St. Columbanus Church in Greater Grand Crossing
Thornton Township Pantry in Harvey (Dolton location)
Restoration Ministries in Harvey
Pilsen Wellness Center in Lower West Side, Brighton Park and South Lawndale

Pilsen Food Pantry in Lower West Side and South Lawndale
Lighthouse of Hope in Melrose Park
Hattie B. Williams Food Pantry in Oak Forest
Beyond Hungry in Austin
Howard Area Community Center in Rogers Park
Sheldon Heights Food Pantry in Roseland
Windsor Park Lutheran Church in South Shore
Grace Central Outreach in Westchester and Maywood

