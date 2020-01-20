Community & Events

Everything you need to know about Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' natural phenomenon

It's never too early to start planning a trip to Yosemite National Park to catch a glimpse of the annual "firefall" phenomenon.

Officially called the Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, the waterfall is known looking like a river of fire when the sunlight hits it at just right angle.

The natural phenomenon happens every sunset during the last two weeks of February, though conditions need to be just right. The slightest bit of haze or cloud clover can diminish the effect.

The waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet and if you didn't know any better, you might think you were watching a lava flow. The fleeting sight also only lasts about 10 minutes.

Certain restrictions in the area will begin taking effect as the optimal viewing season approaches, but it may be a good idea to start thinking ahead!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorthern californiayosemite national parknaturehiking
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet police officer charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Martin Luther King's legacy honored at Rainbow PUSH Scholarship Breakfast
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Thousands rally in Richmond, Va. for gun rights
Show More
News Fix: Celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow near the Lake Monday
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Peter considered leaving 'The Bachelor' for Hannah B.
Chicago's discriminatory housing practices leaves lasting scars where MLK Jr once called home
More TOP STORIES News