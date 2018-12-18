COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Herzl Academy students receive gifts from Temple Beth Israel congregation

EMBED </>More Videos

The congregation at Temple Beth Israel in Skokie has given gifts to every student at Theodore Herzl Academy of Excellence in North Lawndale for the last three years.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An elementary school named after a Jewish hero is once again the focus of a holiday-gift giving effort from far away.

Temple Beth Israel in Skokie for their third annual holiday effort to put a gift into the hands of every student at Theodore Herzl Academy of Excellence in North Lawndale, which used to be at the heart of Jewish Chicago.

"It's like coming home, I think about Herzl all the time, I think about these children all the time," said Lori Sagarin of Temple Beth Israel.

Theodore Herzl Academy is named for the 19th-century leader of the Zionist movement. David Matlow, a Canadian lawyer and friend of the Temple is the world's leading collector of Herzl memorabilia connected the two institutions.

"It feels good to receive, but it feels even better to give, so when they see people doing that definitely translates into how they are treating each other," said Herzl Academy Principal Tamara Davis.

"There is nothing greater than this, my heart is full," Sagarin said. "And being able to bring this to these beautiful children is worth everything."

Matlow is planning a trip to Chicago in May to lead a visit to the Skokie Holocaust Museum for Herzl Academy 7th and 8th graders and Temple Beth Israel's Hebrew School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsholidayjewishchristmasschoolsynagogueChicagoNorth LawndaleSkokie
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Neighbors turn chair into eccentric Christmas art after complaints
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
5K celebrates completion of Lakefront Trail Separation Project
Children get a magical ride to 'North Pole'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Body camera video recovered after 2 CPD officers fatally struck by train
Here's what we know about the two fallen CPD officers
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Police: Suburban crime spree ends with stolen car on fire, suspects at large
Midlothian teen aims to collect 3,000 pounds of food for needy
From Chicago Little Village to cartel big time: Flores vs. Chapo in NYC courtroom
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and not as cold
Show More
State Rep. Ives throws support behind aldermanic candidate David Krupa
Hinsdale board votes to eliminate some sports, increase class sizes
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
More News