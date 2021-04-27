Community & Events

Hinsdale's 'Walk for Wellness House' takes on pandemic-friendly format

HINSDALE, Ill. -- The Wellness House in Hinsdale is gearing up for the return of the Walk for Wellness House on Sunday, May 2nd with a pandemic-friendly format.

To protect the health and safety of everyone the walk will take place at various times and locations. The main location is in Hinsdale and nine Forest Preserves in DuPage and Cook County.

Over 48,000 visits were made to online programs since March 2020 by cancer patients and their families from all over Chicagoland.

People affected by cancer can access programs from any location. The Wellness House also offers over 12 programs in Spanish.

To register or donate click here.
