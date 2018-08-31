COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Homewood Dairy Queen reopens after fatal crash

By
HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --


After more than a month, the Homewood Dairy Queen is back to serving ice cream.

The location has been in business for 51 years, until a car crashed into the building in July. A passenger in the car was killed in the accident.

"It was just an unbelievable sight, to pull up some place I have coming to for 51 years and see a car inside of it at 3 o'clock in the morning," said owner Kevin Welsh. "I do have to say our thoughts and prayers go to the young man involved in the crash."

Welsh continued to pay his employees while the shop was being rebuilt.

"Where were they going to get a job on July 17th?" Welsh said. "They needed to have their income to go back to college."

"That meant so much to me," said employee Christina Pelz. "It really shows how much he appreciates his kids. We are all like kids to him too."

Longtime customers waited in line Friday to support the business's reopening.

"It's crazy. Isn't it? It is not really just ice cream in Homewood," said Kelly Welsh. "It is about all these kids who come up after school with their parents. I have people who I have seen kids grow up since they were little."

The shop usually closes in October, but this year it will stay open until November.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsice creamcar into buildingHomewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Join the fight against hunger for Hunger Action Month
Thousands of shoes distributed at anti-bait truck event
Chefs, mixologists come together for Chicago's Taste of the Nation
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral: Mourners say goodbye to Queen of Soul
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Police crack down on illegal parking after I-Team report
Mayor touts CPS educational gains
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Woman killed, man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting, police say
Woman shot, killed by California police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Show More
Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico
White Castle offering free bacon sliders, but there's a catch
More News