Homewood Dairy Queen reopens after fatal crash

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
After more than a month, the Homewood Dairy Queen is back to serving ice cream.
The location has been in business for 51 years, until a car crashed into the building in July. A passenger in the car was killed in the accident.
"It was just an unbelievable sight, to pull up some place I have coming to for 51 years and see a car inside of it at 3 o'clock in the morning," said owner Kevin Welsh. "I do have to say our thoughts and prayers go to the young man involved in the crash."
Welsh continued to pay his employees while the shop was being rebuilt.
"Where were they going to get a job on July 17th?" Welsh said. "They needed to have their income to go back to college."
"That meant so much to me," said employee Christina Pelz. "It really shows how much he appreciates his kids. We are all like kids to him too."
Longtime customers waited in line Friday to support the business's reopening.
"It's crazy. Isn't it? It is not really just ice cream in Homewood," said Kelly Welsh. "It is about all these kids who come up after school with their parents. I have people who I have seen kids grow up since they were little."
The shop usually closes in October, but this year it will stay open until November.