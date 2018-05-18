Rosalyn Baldwin is on a mission. She wants to hug as many police officers across the country as she can.The 8-year-old girl from Louisiana stopped in Indiana Friday morning. Indiana was the 30th state on her appreciation tour.The Hammond Police Department welcomed her with open arms."We don't get to see the good all the time. We're going to the bad all the time and it's very easy to forget that there is really more good out there than bad," said Chief John Doughty, Hammond Police Department.Baldwin said it makes her feel happy."Because I'm hugging an officer in real life and it just feels so good to hug an officer," Rosalyn said. "It just comes out of me and I just hug."Her mother, Angie Baldwin, said the shootings in Dallas and Baton Rouge that killed officers inspired Rosalyn to come up with the idea to spread more love."My husband is a pastor. We have to stand for what he preaches every Sunday, about having faith in God and doing whatever God puts in your heart, especially if it's something good," Baldwin said.This week is Hammond's Police Memorial Week. In the last few months, Indiana lost two officers. So Rosalyn's mission comes at a time when these men and women in blue need a hug more than ever."It felt really awesome. I mean, it was just really sweet of her. It's something we need more of," said Sgt. Robert Taylor, Hammond Police Department.Rosalyn will be the keynote speaker at Hammond's Police Memorial Ceremony honoring fallen officers Friday night. Then she'll return home to Louisiana.