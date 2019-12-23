Community & Events

Hundreds gather to honor Frank Lopez, known for Chicago's 'Christmas House'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds gathered to remember a Logan Square man who owned the famous "Christmas House."

Frank Lopez passed away last month at the age of 85, just days after undergoing surgery for a lung tumor.

Lopez has been decorating his home since the early '80s, and the display grew larger every year.

On Sunday night, his neighbors and the community held a memorial with Christmas caroling in Lopez's honor.

Lopez had always said he decorated his house just to see the smiles on people's faces.

His home regularly made the lists of best holiday lights displays in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagologan squareholiday lightschristmasmemorial
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
36 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
White Sox to play Yankees at 'Field of Dreams' site next year
Chicago family seeks information on murder of man shot while driving
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Chicago health officials warn of possible measles exposure
Show More
2 boys who lost father to gun violence get Christmas surprise
Daughter 'graduates' at hospital to make mom's dying wish come true
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, unseasonably mild Monday
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
More TOP STORIES News