Hundreds gather to honor Frank Lopez, known for Chicago's 'Christmas House'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds gathered to remember a Logan Square man who owned the famous "Christmas House."Frank Lopez passed away last month at the age of 85, just days after undergoing surgery for a lung tumor.Lopez has been decorating his home since the early '80s, and the display grew larger every year.On Sunday night, his neighbors and the community held a memorial with Christmas caroling in Lopez's honor.Lopez had always said he decorated his house just to see the smiles on people's faces.His home regularly made the lists of best holiday lights displays in Chicago.