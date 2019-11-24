Community & Events

Hyde Park School of Dance to perform ballet classic 'The Nutcracker' with hip hop twist

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyde Park School of Dance brings together fans of ballet, modern, and hip hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker.

Staged by HPSD's founding Artistic Director August Tye, longtime ballet mistress for Lyric Opera of Chicago, the show features more than 175 dancers - primarily children ages seven to 18.

The 90-minute narrated production follows Clara, Fritz, and the mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer from the family holiday party and a midnight battle between the Nutcracker's toy soldiers and the Mouse Queen's squeaky troops through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

Unlike other versions of this holiday classic, HPSD includes a break-dance battle to showcase the range of dance genres the school offers while sending a message of peace-instead of battling with swords. Mice and soldiers tap into the power of hip hop to work out their differences through creative self-expression.

Tye, HPSD Director of Community Engagement Allyson Ratliff and HPSD dancer Reygan Johnson stopped by ABC7 to discuss the upcoming performance.

Name of event: The Nutcracker

Date: December 13-15

Hours: Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Dec.15 at 2 p.m.

Address: Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th Street, Chicago

Admission/Ticket Prices: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65+), $10 for children ages 6-18 and for students with school ID, and free for children 5 and younger. Special $40 reserved tickets are available for audience members of all ages.

To purchase tickets, visit hydeparkdance.org/tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshyde parkchicagoholidaydance
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy expected after student found dead at UIC parking garage
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
R. Kelly's girlfriend speaks out after years of silence
Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Show More
Bush sisters Jenna, Barbara in Chicago area for book signing
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer Sunday
Woman fatally shot in Aurora: police
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
Thousands join festive fun at Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade
More TOP STORIES News