Ice Castles announced it will temporarily close on Wednesday, January 30, due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.
Those who had already purchased tickets for Wednesday received an email and text message Monday afternoon notifying them of the weather-related closure, the attraction said in a press release. Ticket holders received a refund and have been given the opportunity to reschedule their visit.
WATCH: Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva
The life-size frozen playgrounds are created entirely by hand and opened to the public last week. Artisans grow 10,000 icicles each day and arrange them throughout the ice castles to provide a framework before spraying them with water. Over time, the icicles just get absorbed into the rest of the ice.
Each ice castle is made up of one giant piece of ice that weighs more than 25,000,000 pounds and takes up a little over an acre. Color-changing LED lights are embedded within the ice to illuminate the castles at night and twinkle to music.
The winter wonderland includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.
This year, Ice Castles are being installed in five other locations across North America: Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit icecastles.com.