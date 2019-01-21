Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week

Ice Castles are transforming Lake Geneva, Wisconsin into a frozen fantasyland this winter. The attraction is expected to open on Wednesday, January 23.
The life-size frozen playgrounds are created entirely by hand. Artisans grow 10,000 icicles each day and arrange them throughout the ice castles to provide a framework before spraying them with water. Over time, the icicles just get absorbed into the rest of the ice.
Each ice castle is made up of one giant piece of ice that weighs more than 25,000,000 pounds and takes up a little over an acre. Color-changing LED lights are embedded within the ice to illuminate the castles at night and twinkle to music.
The winter wonderland includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.
This year, Ice Castles are being installed in five other locations across North America: Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit icecastles.com.
