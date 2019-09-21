Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri comes to Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya and the Japanese Culture Center (JCC) will host the second annual Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri from Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 22.
Held in NEWCITY Plaza, 1457 N Halsted St., in the heart of Lincoln Park, the 100,000 square foot indoor and outdoor festival will celebrate Japanese culture with authentic food, drink, performances and over 30 vendors.
Event Information: Kizuki Chicago Japanese Matsuri
Date: Friday, September 20; Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22
Hours: Friday, September 20: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 21: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 22: 11a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: NEWCITY Plaza in Lincoln Park: 1457 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642
Admission: Free admission; Food & Drink Tickets are $10 to $20 (proceeds benefit the Japanese Culture Center)
To learn more, visit https://www.chicagomatsuri.com/
