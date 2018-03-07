Lego building marathon to benefit La Rabida Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) --A childhood building favorite is taking center stage for a good cause at La Rabida Children's Hospital in Jackson Park.
Legoland's Master Builder Greg Nuse began a 24-hour building marathon fundraiser at La Rabida Children's Hospital Wednesday morning.
The marathon will run through Thursday at 11 a.m.
Nuse is creating a massive water-themed sculpture using 18,000 Lego bricks.
Money raised from the event will go to treatment for the young patients at La Rabida, helping to fund care for children with complex medical conditions, disabilities and chronic illness. The hospital treats children regardless of a family's ability to pay.
Find out more or make a donation by following this link.