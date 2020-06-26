Chicago Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer youth programming amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced new summer programming that will get youth involved in the city's COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Lightfoot and city officials said Friday that the city's youth summer employment program, One Summer Chicago, will offer paid job and life-skills training online, as well a new Chicago Youth Service Corps. The Corps of 2,000 youth will help develop projects including a youth-led COVID-19 public information campaign, over-the-phone well-being checks for older residents and a program to make cloth face coverings.
The One Summer Chicago programs will run for six weeks, from July 6 to August 14. There will be about 20,000 opportunities this summer.
"We remain committed to youth development and employment and applaud our partners who have adapted and preserved these opportunities for our youth," Lightfoot said. "We are excited to add a Youth Service Corps this year in response to our belief that youth have much to contribute to the city's response to COVID-19. CYSC will leverage and lift up youth talent and voices and respond to their desires to lead at this time."
One Summer Chicago's partner agencies will also offer professional development opportunities, and compensate youth for participating. They'll cover fields including coding and tech, health care, media and others.
For more information about One Summer Chicago, visit their website: onesummerchicago.org. More than 400 virtual and some in-person summer opportunities are also available at MyCHIMyFuture.org.
Later on Friday, Lightfoot also joined Walmart officials to announce the company's plans to reopen all of its Chicago stores after multiple were damaged during a period of looting and unrest.
Walmart officials said that the reopening of the facilities demonstrated a $35-50 million commitment to the city, while keeping jobs for roughly 1,600 Chicagoans.
"We are extremely grateful that Walmart is not only recommitting to our city by reopening all of its Chicago locations, but also expanding its investments even further through innovative programming and services," said Mayor Lightfoot. "In doing so, they are reaffirming that Chicago's communities are a great place to invest and grow, and I personally look forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration on these efforts in the months and years ahead."
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer youth programming amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More