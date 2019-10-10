Community & Events

Marathon whisperer shares advice for first time marathoners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the city prepares for the 2019 Chicago Marathon, one experienced runner is offering up advice for first timers.

Denise Sauriol considers herself a "marathon whisperer." She joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to share some pointers she has when it comes to running a marathon.

RELATED: 2019 Chicago Marathon: Route, street closures, public transportation and more

Sauriol has run 115 marathons and just wrote a book called, "Me, You and 26.2" about how to make it through the entire course.

This year's Chicago Marathon will be Sauriol's 25th. She left corporate America to become a running coach after a devastating accident.

She said she loves helping first time marathoners reach their goals.

To check out her book, visit RunForChange.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicago marathon
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Charter school announces strike dates as CPS strike looms
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on flight from Chicago
Show More
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Toni Preckwinkle presents Cook County 2020 budget
Amber Alert issued for girl abducted in N.C.
Chicken recall over Listeria fears
Children left alone by babysitter spark motel fire: fire marshal
More TOP STORIES News