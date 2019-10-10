Marathon whisperer shares advice for first time marathoners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the city prepares for the 2019 Chicago Marathon, one experienced runner is offering up advice for first timers.
Denise Sauriol considers herself a "marathon whisperer." She joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to share some pointers she has when it comes to running a marathon.
Sauriol has run 115 marathons and just wrote a book called, "Me, You and 26.2" about how to make it through the entire course.
This year's Chicago Marathon will be Sauriol's 25th. She left corporate America to become a running coach after a devastating accident.
She said she loves helping first time marathoners reach their goals.
To check out her book, visit RunForChange.com.
