Mario Tricoci Salon opens on Misericordia Campus

Clippers, scissors and blow dryers in full force at the Day Makers, a new Tricoci salon, at Misericordia."Several months ago, Coleen Doherty came to us, Sister Rosemary, actually, and said she had this idea that we have so many services for our residents, how about a service that would really make them feel good, like getting their hair done?" said Father Jack Clair of Misericordia.The Doherty family, longtime friends and partners with Misericordia, approached the Mario Tricoci Salon to bring this idea to life at Misericordia."So many of our residents cannot speak for themselves, so this involves taking the staff out and so this gives them opportunity for them to be right here and not interrupt their day too badly," Clair said.The salon is strategically placed near the center of the campus to make sure residents can get all the services they need in one place."That's what we did, build a small salon for the residents don't have to go anywhere and for volunteers can come in," said Mario Tricoci of Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas. "It does not mean that the volunteers have to be strictly by Mario Tricoci or the University, it can be any stylist, anybody."Residents like Maika enjoy the perks and pampering of having a salon close by."I like getting my hair cut, because they do a great job," Maika said."For us to give back a little bit is very easy. It's not an effort what so ever," Tricoci said. "We just do it because of the love of the industry. Just to hear the residents say, 'Oh I feel good, I love my hair, thank you.' I mean how good is that? Money can't buy that."