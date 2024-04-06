WATCH LIVE

Best Buddies makes strides toward inclusion with annual 'Friendship Walk'

April 21 walk in Frankfort and April 28 walk at Soldier Field

Saturday, April 6, 2024 6:08PM
Lace up your shoes, grab a friend and get ready to step off on a beautiful walk for the annual Friendship Walk in both Chicago and Will County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lace up your shoes, grab a friend and get ready to step off on a beautiful walk for an equally beautiful cause.

Best Buddies is kicking off the spring season making strides toward inclusion. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

You can join 50,000 participants at one of more than 70 walks across the globe to support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces, and communities. This year's walk in Chicago steps off from Soldier Field on Sunday, April 28 from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a walk in at Lincoln Way East High School in Frankfort in Will County on April 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.

You can register for both walks at www.bestbuddies.org/illinois/friendship-walk

