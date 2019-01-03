CHICAGO (WLS) --Mayor Rahm Emanuel has declared Thursday "Tracy Butler Day" in honor of Tracy's 25 years as a meteorologist at ABC7.
Tracy is celebrating her 25th anniversary at ABC7 Thursday. She began her career as a meteorologist at ABC7 in 1994.
Tracy is not only being honored for her work at ABC7, including co-hosting the Chicago Air & Water Show and contributing to coverage of the Chicago Auto Show, but also for her work in the community, including emceeing the MS Walk for Charity and Les Turner ALS Walk for Life.
"WHERAS, on January 3, 2019, Tracy Butler, who has the proud distinction of being the longest running female meteorologist in Chicago, will celebrate 25 years of indelible service as ABC7's meteorologist.
"NOW THEREFORE, I, Rahm Emanuel, Mayor of the City of Chicago, do hereby proclaim January 3, 2019 to be Tracy Butler Day in Chicago in recognition of 25 years of forecasting the weather, and urge all Chicagoans to join in honoring her contributions and commitments to broadcasting and our city."
To read the full proclamation, click here.