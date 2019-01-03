COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mayor Emanuel declares Thursday 'Tracy Butler Day' in honor of her 25 years at ABC7

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrating Tracy Butler's 25 years at ABC7 (1 of 5)

Mayor proclaims 'Tracy Butler Day'

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proclaimed Thursday "Tracy BUtler Day" in honor of her 25 years at ABC7.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Rahm Emanuel has declared Thursday "Tracy Butler Day" in honor of Tracy's 25 years as a meteorologist at ABC7.

Tracy is celebrating her 25th anniversary at ABC7 Thursday. She began her career as a meteorologist at ABC7 in 1994.

Tracy is not only being honored for her work at ABC7, including co-hosting the Chicago Air & Water Show and contributing to coverage of the Chicago Auto Show, but also for her work in the community, including emceeing the MS Walk for Charity and Les Turner ALS Walk for Life.

"WHERAS, on January 3, 2019, Tracy Butler, who has the proud distinction of being the longest running female meteorologist in Chicago, will celebrate 25 years of indelible service as ABC7's meteorologist.

"NOW THEREFORE, I, Rahm Emanuel, Mayor of the City of Chicago, do hereby proclaim January 3, 2019 to be Tracy Butler Day in Chicago in recognition of 25 years of forecasting the weather, and urge all Chicagoans to join in honoring her contributions and commitments to broadcasting and our city."

To read the full proclamation, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers
Dozens take 'Polar Plunge' in Lake Michigan
Countdown Chicago 2019 to celebrate New Year's Eve
Chicagoans ready to ring in the New Year
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Idaho woman under investigation in disappearance of Colorado mother: ABC News
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Thursday
Police: Man carjacks, threatens to sexually assault woman in Logan Square
Show More
Video of Chicago officer shooting man allegedly armed with gun released
2 teens shot on Near West Side
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
More News