Community & Events

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces investments in Auburn Gresham, North Lawndale

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make an announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon about new investments in the Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale.

The investments are part of the mayor's INVEST South/West initiative.

Last week, Mayor Lightfoot announced the city's youth summer employment program, One Summer Chicago, will be offering paid job training and a Chicago Youth Service Corps. The program runs for six weeks, from July 6 to August 14. There will be about 20,000 opportunities this summer.

Mayor Lightfoot also joined Walmart for announcement that the company planned to reopen all of its Chicago stores after several were damaged during periods of looting and unrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth lawndaleauburn greshamlori lightfoot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children among 16 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
Bud Billiken Parade postponed; special to air on ABC 7
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Firework sales boom
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Indiana reports nearly 312 new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to general public Monday
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Golden State Killer suspect pleading guilty to murders, rapes
Boy, 13, fatally struck while biking in Ashburn ID'd
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
More TOP STORIES News