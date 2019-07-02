Mom, baby reunited with Grand Crossing police officers who helped deliver baby

Kaliyah Stokes and baby Avah stopped by the Grand Crossing police station as they did two months ago, except this time it was to say thank you.
"In my head I was thinking this is not happening," Stokes recalled the day her daughter was born.
Stokes said she woke up with contractions that day but thought labor would be much longer for her first baby.
"I started pushing as soon as we got in the car," Stokes said.
"I knew there was a police station so I jumped the curb and the police were in the car. I didn't know if he was going to jump out. Well, he didn't know what was happening," said Avah's grandfather Johnny Stokes. "I jumped out and said 'my daughter is having a baby.'"
A team of officers from the 3rd District jumped in.
"As they delivered the baby they realized the cord was around the baby's neck," said Sgt. Clifford Russell Jr.
With the help of officers Tasha Flippin, Geraldine Hutchinson and Lawrence Knickerson, they were able to release the umbilical cord and save baby Avah.
"It was a collaborative effort. Everyone was needed to be out there at that time," Officer Knickerson said.
"She might not know it yet but she has lots of police officers who are honorary uncles and aunts," said Officer Hutchinson.
Those new uncles and aunts showered the new mom with baby gifts.
"Without them, no telling what would have happened," said Johnny.
Johnny said he still has that pair of scissors the officers used to cut loose the umbilical cord and is saving it in the same car that he was driving that day so he can tell her the story one day.