Mother 'beyond disgusted' by free movie night at cemetery where son is buried

Some people are unhappy about a movie night scheduled to take place Saturday at a suburban cemetery.

The Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights is hosting a free showing of Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" Saturday evening. A flier for the event says to "bring your family, friends, blankets and chairs for a fun filled evening under the stars with Indiana Jones." Proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the Arlington Heights Historical Museum.

One woman whose son is buried at the cemetery wrote on Facebook that she was "praying for rain" and "beyond disgusted" by the event.


In a statement the cemetery said its intent for hosting this type of event was to serve as a gathering place and foster a sense of community among Arlington Heights residents. The cemetery also said that similar events at other cemeteries throughout the Chicago area have received a very positive response.

The movie will be shown in a field where there are no graves or grave markers present, according to the statement.
