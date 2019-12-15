Operation Santa spreads holiday cheer to families of fallen Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas is coming a bit early for families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
Operation Santa kicked off on Saturday, with Santa Claus spreading holiday cheer to families of fallen or severely injured Chicago police officers.
Santa and his elves loaded up a motorcade with presents.
Macy's donated all the gifts that will be handed out between now and Christmas.
30 families and 54 children will benefit from Operation Santa.
