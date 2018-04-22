COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Naper Settlement to hold 'Aunt Clara's Luncheon'

Naper Settlement will hold "Aunt Clara's Luncheon" April 26. (WLS)

Naperville Heritage Society and the Naper Settlement will hold "Aunt Clara's Luncheon" April 26.

The event is a special fundraiser to support the creation of an agricultural interpretation center, which will share stories of farmers, their lives, work and the food they produce.

A representative from the Settlement visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss the fundraiser and the organization's partnership with University of Illinois to work with kids interested in agriculture, and the real-life Aunt Clara's connection to the center.

For more information, visit: napersettlement.org.


Aunt Clara's Luncheon
Thursday, April 26 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hotel Indigo
123 Water Street, 2nd Floor
Naperville
Tickets: $35 per person
