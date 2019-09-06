Community & Events

Neighborhood groups fight to keep Pilsen's St. Adalbert Church

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In July the archdiocese closed Pilsen's St. Adalbert Church for good, bringing an end to more than a century of history.

"I've been going to this church my whole life. More than 40 years. I went to school here," said Blanca Torres.

When the church first opened, the neighborhood was home to a thriving Polish population.

"The inside is stunning. It features a Polish flag to help the new Polish immigrants, our ancestors who. missed home so much," said Julie Sawicki, who is working to save the Church for the community. "I am actually losing sleep. The archdiocese is making it difficult when it doesn't have to be."

The church is located on a prime piece of land in the heart of Pilsen, near an L stop. The church, rectory and convent along with a school take up about 25 city lots. Developers are reportedly interested in the property.

"That's why we decided to rezone, so we have a chance to look at the alternatives and find the best fit for the community," said 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez. "The Archdiocese has a responsibility as one of the largest landlords in Pilsen to make sure they think about the best interests of the residents."

One group of parishioners has already offered $2 million.

"Give it back to us. We will restore it. We will honor its original purpose," said Sawicki.

Some activists are concerned the Archdiocese seems to be moving without input from parishioners.

"We want to make certain this community of St. Adalbert and Pilsen is heard in this whole process," said Torres.

While they no longer have access to the inside of the church, parishioners have been gathering outside for vigils, hoping prayer will help save it. Groups working to save St. Adalbert are gearing up for a long fight.

"We've been fighting for this church and no one is giving up at this point," said Sawicki.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Archdiocese said they know this is a sensitive issue and they're committed to working with the community and stakeholders during the process of deciding the future of the property.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsenreligioncatholic churchchurchchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in coma after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Judge could rule on whether Sterigenics plant can re-open
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Woman from north suburbs killed in California boat fire
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve ID'd
Show More
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopening this weekend
VIDEO: Woman fights off robber armed with knife
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at North Carolina's Outer Banks
Man texts girl for sex, dad lures him then holds him at knifepoint until cops arrive: prosecutors
Packers beat Bears 10-3 in NFL's 100th season opener at Soldier Field
More TOP STORIES News