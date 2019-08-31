Community & Events

New tree planted for teen who died of cancer after former memorial cut down

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A new tree was planted in West Chicago to honor a teen who died of a rare form of cancer after her former memorial was chopped down earlier this summer.

For nearly 15 years, an autumn blaze maple tree stood by West Chicago Community High School to memorialize Amanda Meiborg. The teen graduated as a valedictorian from the school in 2002, and died the following year after an 18-month battle with cancer.

West Chicago Community High School removed the tree in June as part of a new construction project.

Meiborg's family said they were never notified about the tree's removal.

A new tree was planted for Meiborg at Reed-Keppler Park in West Chicago on Friday.

It was donated by the city, its park district and local business owners.
