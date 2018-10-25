COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns lights up Chicago Botanic Garden

EMBED </>More Videos

Artists spent up to 15 hours carving each of the jack-o'-lanterns on display for the annual Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns.

Jonathon Sadowski
GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) --
The Chicago Botanic Garden is home to more than 1,000 expertly carved jack-o'-lanterns this weekend.

Artists spent up to 15 hours carving each of the jack-o'-lanterns on display for the annual event, Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns, according to the garden. Design themes this year range from Optical Illusions to Chicago Classics.

Some of the biggest pumpkins weigh 150 pounds or more.

The model railroad inside the garden is also decked out for Halloween with spooky decorations running along the tracks.

Also new this year is that the garden added an extra night to the event; it opened Wednesday night and runs through Sunday.

For the jack-o'-lantern exhibit, the Botanic Garden reopens nightly from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Attendees can purchase timed tickets to get in.

Entry for non-garden members is $18 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. Members get in for $16 for adults at $13 for children. Tickets can be purchased online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenpumpkinpumpkin festivalfallfun stuffGlencoe
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Free milk available for Chicago area residents in need
Lee Lumber closing after 6 decades in Bridgeport
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Chicago Walk
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Feds look to South Florida as origin of potential bombs, sources say
Friday Flyover 2018: Vote for your favorite school!
Advocates pressure police to solve 2 recent murders of transgender women
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
Illinois launches pilot program for autonomous vehicles
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Illinois state capitol placed on brief lockdown
Mr. IPA-Nut: Planters releasing peanut-flavored beer
Show More
Teeny-tiny octopus found in marine debris
Megyn Kelly absent from show after blackface comments
VIDEO: Homeowner confronts thief after catching her taking packages
4 workers hurt after stairs collapse in West Town
More News