Norridge cancer patient's bedroom gets 'Jurassic World' makeover

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old cancer patient got a room renovation with a prehistoric twist.Peter is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma. He's also a big fan of dinosaurs.So the non-profit group Special Spaces Illinois teamed up with the producer of Jurassic World Live Tour to create a dinosaur-themed dream room for Peter.The group also built a 10-foot long mechanical baby Stegosaurus in the family's front yard.Special Spaces Illinois said its mission is to create rooms that are places of hope, inspiration, peace and comfort for children with serious illnesses. Rooms are funded by community groups and corporate partners, and if possible they also provide a team of volunteers to help with the decorating and completion of the rooms.In Norridge, a 10-person construction team from Field Entertainment, which produces the Jurassic World Live Tour, did the room transformation.Jurassic World Live Tour holds its world premiere at AllState Arena on November 1.