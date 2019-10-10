Community & Events

Open House Chicago offers peek inside more than 300 architectural treasures across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center's Open House Chicago is giving behind-the-scenes access to more than 300 unique buildings across the city and it neighboring suburbs this year.

The free public festival is running from October 19-20, with sites in roughly 38 neighborhoods open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

If you're interested in architectural treasures and hidden gems in your neighborhood, next weekend is the time to uncover all the city has to offer. There are roughly 140 new sites to explore this year.

In 2018, approximately 100,000 people participated in Open House Chicago, and 93% of locals who attended said it made them proud to be a Chicagoan.

A full listing of the participating buildings, individual site hours and other details are available on Open House Chicago's website: https://openhousechicago.org/.
