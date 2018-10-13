Orlando Traveling Memorial comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicagoans came out to pay their respects Friday at the Orlando Traveling Memorial after it arrived in the city.
The exhibit features portraits of the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016. Hundreds of hand prints from survivors and first responders are also featured.
Chicago is the first city outside of Orlando to host the memorial. It will be on display at the Center on Halsted at 3656 North Halsted Street until November.
For more information, visit the Center's website at www.centeronhalsted.org.