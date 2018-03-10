COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Plainfield couple killed at Central Michigan University remembered at funeral

The Plainfield couple that was allegedly shot by their son at Central Michigan University were remembered Saturday. (WLS)

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Plainfield couple who were allegedly shot and killed by their son in his college dorm room were mourned at a funeral Saturday.

Friends and family gathered at Broadview Missionary Baptist Church to mourn Sergeant James Davis, Sr., and his wife, Diva Davis.

The couple were allegedly shot by their youngest son, James Eric Davis, Jr., at Davis, Jr.'s dorm room at Central Michigan University last week.

"It was a shock when I heard," said family friend Pamela Robinson. "It was a shock."

The funeral overflowed the church's 2,500-seat sanctuary. Davis, Sr., an Iraq War veteran, 20-year veteran of the Bellwood Police Department, and Illinois National Guard recruiter was honored with a 21-gun salute.

Diva Davis, 47, was a flight attendant.

"We're praying for the family, the children and the young man that everything will be alright," said Harvey Bond of Broadview Missionary Baptist Church. "We'll have to leave it up to God to see them through it."

Investigators say Davis, Jr., 19, used his father's gun to shoot his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break. He had been hospitalized for erratic behavior the night before the shooting.

A family friend said relatives still support and love Davis, Jr. despite the circumstances.

"What happened, they don't know, but they know the person who did this is not the Eric they know," said Davis family attorney and spokesperson Brent Hopper.

Davis, Jr. is charged with their murders and is awaiting trial.
