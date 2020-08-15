Protest against police brutality bypasses Dan Ryan Expressway, march heads down side streets

Original Dan Ryan planned protest route:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters who originally planned to shutdown the Dan Ryan Saturday, are now marching along side streets on Chicago's South Side.Demonstrators had gathered for a rally at Robert Taylor Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood at around noon.The groups plan was to march westbound on 47th Street and enter the Dan Ryan Expressway, but once they got going, police say they deterred them march down side streets.- Westbound on 47th St to the Dan Ryan Expressway onto the Dan Ryan via the ramp- Marchers will then proceed northbound to the 43rd St exit ramp and walk eastbound on 43rd to Indiana, North on Indiana to 31st St- West on 31st St to Michigan Avenue- North on Michigan Ave to Roosevelt RdAccording to OEMC, organizers said they expect 2,000 participants.Illinois State Police said they are aware of the protest and working with organizers to set up a safe route of travel.