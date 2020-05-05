coronavirus chicago

Chicago man recovering from COVID-19 serenades wife, neighbors nightly from River North balcony

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who survived COVID-19, serenades his wife and neighbors in River North every night with his trumpet as a symbol of his gratitude.

John Aren was hospitalized at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in early April and had to be put on oxygen for several days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Aren is now healthy and recovering at his home in River North but he is still isolated from his wife as a precaution.

So Aren decided to do the thing that has been bringing him joy for nearly 60 years and picked up his trumpet.

Around 8 p.m. every night, Aren goes to his balcony to play the trumpet and perform for wife and neighbors.

It's an idea he admittedly got from watching neighborhood balcony bands in Italy.

Aren said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Neighbors slide notes of thanks under his door and people in the street stop just to cheer.

Aren said he always ends his balcony concert with a simple message: "Wash and pray!"
